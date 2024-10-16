SPIE secures contract with Jan De Nul

SPIE Global Services Energy, a subsidiary of SPIE, an independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has announced that its wind power high voltage specialised entity, Correll, has been awarded a contract by Jan De Nul, a global leader in maritime construction. The project is to complete the 66 kV (IAC) termination and testing on 72 wind turbine generators for RWE’s Thor offshore wind farm.

These works are due to commence in July 2025 with the mock-up scheduled for November 2024.

Jan De Nul was awarded the EPCI cable contracts by RWE in consortium with Hellenic Cables, and will provide the entire cable package, including the manufacture and installation of 60 km of export cables on the 30 km-long cable route from the offshore wind farm to shore, and approximately 200 km of inter-array cables.

Offshore installation and commissioning of the cable system are expected in 2025.

Thor offshore wind farm will be constructed in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 km off the coast of Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland.

Once fully commissioned in 2027, the more than 1 GW project will become Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 1 million Danish households.

Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented: “Such an award is a great testament to the professionalism, expertise, and technical capabilities provided by the entire Correll team, and we are looking forward to working with Jan De Nul on this and all future projects”.

Gianluca Petraccia, ‘Wind Power’ Business Unit Director at SPIE Global Services Energy, commented: “We are thrilled to receive this award from Jan De Nul, who is a key business partner for our organisation. It is an honour to contribute to the installation of what will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm. This project, which will be part of our 2025 activities, aligns with SPIE Global Services Energy diversification strategy and will play a key role in the transition to low-carbon energy sources.”

