NYK concludes long-term time-charter with Akita offshore wind CTV

NYK has entered into a long-term time-charter agreement for an offshore wind crew transfer vessel (CTV) with Oga Katagami Akita Offshore Green Energy LLC, a joint venture established by JERA Nex bp Japan LLC, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd, Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., and Itochu Corp.

The vessel will be built by Kosaba Shipbuilding Co., Ltd in Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture, and will operate along the coasts of Oga, Katagami, and Akita, engaging in Japan’s first offshore wind project in general sea areas.

The vessel's design is based on a model operated by Northern Offshore Services AS, Europe's largest CTV operator, with modifications to facilitate domestic construction. Building the vessel in Japan will boost the shipbuilding industry, create jobs, and support regional development. The vessel will be managed by Japan Offshore Support Co., Ltd. an Akita-based joint venture between NYK and Akita Eisen Co., Ltd. This joint venture also trains and hires local crew, contributing to the growth of offshore wind projects and regional revitalisation.

