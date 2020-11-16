Nordex Group receives major order in the US

The Nordex Group has received another large order for the N149/4.0-4.5 from the Delta4000 series. A wind farm developer has placed an order with the Nordex Group for 63 turbines for a project in the US.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

In the summer of 2021 the Nordex Group will be starting to deliver and install the turbines for this project in the state of Texas, US. The turbines are to be supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 4.8 MW, resulting in a total output for the wind farm of 302.4 MW.

With this latest order from the US, the Nordex Group can look back on 3.7 GW in turbines sold in the state of Texas alone.