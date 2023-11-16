Semco Maritime awarded service contract for Butendiek

Semco Maritime has been awarded a balance-of-plant service contract covering operations and maintenance on the offshore wind farm, Butendiek, located in the North Sea around 32 km from the Island of Sylt near the German-Danish border.

The wind farm has been operational since 2015 and comprises 80 Siemens 3.6 MW wind turbines for a total capacity of 288 MW supplying around 370 000 households with renewable energy. Semco Maritime has entered the 10-year agreement from 1 January 2024 with Siemens Gamesa holding the contract and full turbine maintenance and offshore logistics responsibility towards OWP Butendiek GmbH & Co. KG.

Semco Maritime is responsible for balance-of-plant service workstreams, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and inspections above water on the off-shore substation and its foundation as well as the 80 wind turbine generator founda-tions.

“We are excited to leverage our offshore experience and partner with Siemens Gamesa on our first 10-year service contract for offshore wind operations and maintenance at Butendiek. This is another important milestone in our efforts to boost Semco Maritime’s service business in the renewables space, and we are looking forward to cooperating closely with the client and all involved parties,” said Senior Vice President, Renewables, Semco Maritime, Jacob Øbo Sørensen.

Project operations will mainly take place from Havneby at the Danish Island Rømø.

