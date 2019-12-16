WRS Towers, the Taganrog-based manufacturer has been named official supplier of towers for Siemens Gamesa wind turbines. The company has set up an additional assembly line to enable the commercial production of this new type of tower. WRS plans to produce more than 10 towers for Siemens Gamesa by the end of this year, and more than 85 by the end of 2020.

The partnership is part of the programme to localise the manufacture of Siemens Gamesa wind turbines in Russia. Under the capacity supply agreements programme, the towers provide 13% of the 65% target for renewable energy resources (RES) localisation. Siemens Gamesa is a supplier of wind turbines for the power company Enel Russia's projects. The towers produced in Taganrog, Russia, will be used in the construction of the Azov Wind Farm in the Rostov Region, with a rated capacity of 90 MW, and the Kola Wind Farm in the Murmansk Region, with a rated capacity of 201 MW, to be launched before the end of 2020 and 2021 respectively.

WRS Towers LLC, a joint venture established by Windar Renovables, RUSNANO Management Company and Severstal PJSC to manufacture steel towers for wind turbines, was launched on 12 December 2018. It became Russia's first manufacturer of this type of equipment, as a part of a government programme to develop renewable energy and create a new, high-tech power plant engineering sector. The Spanish company Windar Renovables has introduced its technology for the manufacture of wind turbine towers to Russia.

The rated production capacity of the company is up to 300 MW a year and it will achieve this level by the end of 2020. In its first year of operation, the company has already produced more than 80 wind turbine towers for projects in Russia.

Since the end of 2018, the facility has been producing towers for Vestas wind turbines, which are supplied to the Wind Energy Development Fund's project (established by RUSNANO and FORTUM PJSC, on a parity basis).