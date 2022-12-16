Siemens Gamesa selected by OX2 for 145 MW project in Finland

Siemens Gamesa’s relationship with OX2 continues to grow as the SG 6.6-170 wind turbine is chosen for their next project in Finland.

The Niinimäki project will be located in the Pieksämäki municipality in the Southern Savonia region of the country and will utilise 22 SG 6.6-170 turbines, among the most powerful in the onshore wind landscape. With a hub height of 165 m, these turbines will capitalise on strong wind speeds found in the region. When operational, these wind turbines will provide enough green electricity to power approximately 100 000 homes.

The deal follows a 70 MW deal for the Riberget project in Sweden signed with OX2 last month, as the two companies collaborate once more to push wind energy forward in the country.

Once installation is complete, expected in late 2024, then Siemens Gamesa will also assume maintenance services for the project over a 35-year period, ensuring the wind turbines operate at their maximum capabilities over their lifetime.

“Our collaboration with OX2 continues to grow in the Nordics with another significant deal in Finland. The country is truly stepping on the accelerator in its drive to promote wind energy and we are pleased to provide leading technology to help meet its ambitions,” said Clark MacFarlane, CEO for Siemens Gamesa’s onshore operation in Northern Europe and the Middle East.

Wind energy is growing fast in Finland. According to industry body WindEurope, wind energy accounts for 10% of the country’s electricity, and its objective is for that to increase to at least 27% by 2025, through both onshore and offshore wind. Finland aims to be carbon neutral by 2035, much faster than most European nations.

This latest deal in the country builds on several others that Siemens Gamesa has collaborated on with partner OX2 since 2016 which total over 700 MW.

The Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform has now sold over 4.5 GW of sales since its launch, with more than 2 GW coming in this region, highlighting how the Nordic countries once again lead in their early adoption of pioneering renewable technology.

