President of Uzbekistan inaugurates new wind farm

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has inaugurated the 500 MW Zarafshan wind farm, the largest operating in Central Asia to date, developed by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, one of the world’s leading clean energy companies.

At the inauguration, HE President Mirziyoyev was joined by HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President and Chairman of Masdar, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei and high-level government and state representatives for the Government of Uzbekistan.

Masdar has committed to invest US$2 billion in clean energy projects in Uzbekistan that have a total capacity of more than 2 GW. In addition, Masdar has a pipeline of 4 GW of renewables projects in the early stages of development.

Uzbekistan has ambitions to achieve 20 GW of clean energy capacity by 2030 and Masdar is working to deliver some of Central Asia’s most important clean energy projects in the country, including the largest solar and wind farms in the region, and its first battery storage project.

HE Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, stated: “The UAE and Uzbekistan’s enduring relationship is critical to a shared commitment to drive low-carbon socioeconomic progress and clean energy capacity growth. Uzbekistan has become a leading investment destination and a clean energy hub for the region as we work to deliver our shared goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, as outlined in the historic UAE Consensus.”

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, said: “The UAE and Uzbekistan share a common vision of sustainable development and renewable energy and Zarafshan is testament to the strength of our partnership in advancing clean, emissions-free energy in Uzbekistan. With today’s inauguration, Uzbekistan has demonstrated commendable climate leadership and we hope to progress together for many years in advancing the energy transition towards a new era of sustainable prosperity.”

Masdar CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, added: “Uzbekistan has built upon its legacy as a vital artery on the ancient Silk Road – the historic trade route uniting east and west – becoming a key hub for renewables in the region, moving at pace and at scale to develop landmark clean energy projects and attract investment. The inauguration of Zarafshan, one of the largest operational wind farms in Central Asia, highlights the scale of the country’s vision and Masdar’s commitment to helping Uzbekistan achieve its clean energy goals with renewable energy projects that power its homes and businesses – and sustainable growth – while successfully cutting emissions.”

Masdar and the Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy also signed an agreement at COP29 to develop a 1 GW wind farm in the Mingbulak region of Uzbekistan. The new wind farm will create 1000 jobs during construction and 60 jobs during operation and deliver clean energy to 300 000 homes in the region once completed. The agreement marks the first phase of a broader strategy to establish three wind farms in the country.

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has been a key enabler of the UAE’s vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action. The company has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100 GW by 2030 and to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year. It has set a target of 1 million tpy of green hydrogen or equivalent derivatives in the UAE and globally within a decade.

