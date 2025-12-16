Jan De Nul concludes 2025 installation campaign at TenneT's DolWin kappa substation

Jan De Nul has concluded the 2025 transport and installation campaign of three HVAC grid connection cables at TenneT’s DolWin kappa platform. When finalised, these cables will ensure the transport of almost 660 MW renewable electricity from two offshore wind farms. This equals the energy needed to power 800 000 German homes.

Jan De Nul and partner Hellenic Cables are responsible for design, production, transport, installation and protection of three 155 kV HVAC cables with a total length of 37 km. These cables provide a stable connection from the offshore wind farms Nordseecluster 1 and 2 to the offshore converter station DolWin kappa.

Cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton transported the three 155 kV cables from Hellenic Cables’ vertically integrated submarine cable plant in Corinth, Greece. She installed them between the TenneT offshore convertor station DolWin kappa and the two offshore wind farm locations of Nordseecluster 1 and 2. At crossings with other subsea infrastructures, the vessel installed concrete mattresses. The multi-purpose vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant buried the cables along the entire cable routes using her trencher UTV1200.

From the beginning of December 2025, rock installation vessel Simon Stevin has installed about 25 000 t of rock berms to ensure the protection of the HVAC interconnector cables on the seabed. These works conclude the campaign of 2025 at DolWin kappa.

In the spring of 2026, the last connection and testing works are planned, after the installation of the Nordseecluster 1 and 2 stations.

TenneT’s HVDC DolWin6 project brings the renewable electricity of the two new offshore wind farms Nordseecluster 1 and 2 and the already existing offshore wind farm Gode Wind 3 in the German North Sea to the onshore grid. These wind farms have a capacity of 900 MW and will produce enough renewable energy equal to the annual consumption of 1.1 million German households.

The works at DolWin kappa are one part of Jan De Nul’s long-term services to TenneT. In the future, several export cable projects are planned to connect 2 GW converter stations to the onshore German grid.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!