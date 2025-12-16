Ocean Geophysics and HighTide enter JV agreement

Ocean Geophysics and HighTide have entered into a joint venture agreement that unifies their technical strengths into a global, 24/7 data processing, analysis, and interpretation powerhouse, combining large scale geophysical capability with specialist high-resolution and asset-level seabed insight.

Together, the two companies can provide one of the most comprehensive seabed and data solutions available to the offshore wind, cable and pipeline installation, and oil and gas sectors.

Processing seabed data is critical for offshore wind developers, influencing site selection, foundation design, array engineering, and project safety. Offshore wind turbine generators and export cables depend on a precise understanding of seabed morphology, sediment behaviour, shallow geology, and geohazards.

Under this partnership, developers in the offshore wind space now gain an end-to-end seabed data package with processing capabilities that combines Ocean Geophysics’ large scale geophysical processing and interpretation with HighTide’s specialist expertise interpretation and reporting focusing on high-resolution seabed and visual inspection data.

Their services span across data processing for acquired multibeam (MBES), backscatter, GIS and charting data, seabed mobility assessments, boulder field mapping, and foundation risk evaluation. Along with specialised support for cable and pipe lay contractors in pre and post-lay survey processing; as-laid, as-built trenching documentation; high-clarity ROV inspection processing for cable touch down and asset integrity; photogrammetric based precise 3D reconstruction for monopile inspections, mattress, and burial assessments.

In addition, Ocean Geophysics provides its expertise in AI-driven geophysical data processing and interpretation of multi-channel seismic, UHR, UHRS, UXO, sub-bottom profiler, side scan sonar, synthetic aperture sonar, and eBOSS data.

“High Tide and Ocean Geophysics complement each other. High Tide provides services that we don’t – and vice versa. By teaming up, we can provide developers of offshore wind farms with a full suite of seabed data processing and interpretation. Moreover, we can jointly take on even bigger projects together as a one-stop shop for marine data processing,” said Alison Wells, CEO of Ocean Geophysics.

“By combining UK-headquartered Ocean Geophysics’ global processing scale based in Thailand with HighTide’s specialist seabed interpretation and high-resolution modelling expertise team in Slovenia, we are building a pool of almost 95 experts for round-the-clock customer service. By working alongside Ocean Geophysics’ large scale processing and interpretation teams, we can deliver consistent, technically aligned data products from early site assessment throughout installation, periodic inspection and decommissioning support,” added Boštjan Krapež, CEO of HighTide.

