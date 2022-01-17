GE Renewable Energy to supply, install, and commission wind turbines to Continuum

GE Renewable Energy has announced an order from Continuum Trinethra Renewables Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of Continuum Green Energy) to supply, install, and commission 37 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 99.9 MW Rajkot wind farm in Gujarat, India. Last year, GE and Continuum signed an agreement to supply turbines to the 148.5 MW Morjar, Bhuj wind farm in Gujarat, India.

The Rajkot wind farm, which is being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy. Continuum is a leading player in offering customised green energy supply solutions with currently 639 MW tied in with up to 130 customers across India out of its total capacity of 1300 MW.

Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind International in Asia Pacific said: “We are thrilled to build on our relationship with Continuum in contributing towards meeting India’s renewable energy targets. We would like to thank Continuum for its trust and look forward to furthering our partnership as they continue to expand their renewable energy portfolio. GE Renewable Energy secured over 1.2 GW+ orders in India last year, making it the largest wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier in India.”

Arvind Bansal, CEO for Continuum Green Energy said: “Continuum Green Energy is committed to contributing to the climate-friendly energy transition in India. We are proud to partner with GE to accelerate our efforts to bring more renewable energy to the grid. Synergies in Continuum’s development capabilities and GE’s capabilities in manufacturing and delivering turbines on time will bring great value to our projects.”

GE’s 2.7-132 wind turbine has proven to be the technology of choice for many customers in India due to its industry leading performance at India’s low wind speeds. The project will leverage GE’s significant local footprint in India with product design taking place primarily at GE’s Technology Centre in Bengaluru, blades manufactured in GE’s plants in Vadodara and assembly at the GE Multi-modal Manufacturing Facility in Pune.