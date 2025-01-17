Cerulean Winds floating wind farm on track for operation before 2030

Cerulean Winds, the lead developer of a 3 GW+ UK floating offshore wind project, is on track for operation before 2030 following the completion of offshore surveys.

The geophysical and environmental investigations, conducted along the proposed cable corridor and turbine array area, were successfully completed during 2024.

Cerulean is on track with environmental engineering and consenting activities with plans to reach final investment decision in 2026 and commercial operations before 2030.

“We’re putting everything in place for the project to be producing before 2030, and this wouldn’t be possible without our network of partners” said Dan Jackson, Founding Director of Cerulean Winds. “Floating offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation industrial and economic opportunity, but if we don’t move quickly, the UK will miss this chance to secure much needed investment, jobs, and skills.”

Survey work was completed by GoBe, a specialist planning and consenting advisor, and Gardline, a multidisciplinary marine survey company. Geophysical surveys have been carried out to map the seabed topography to ensure safe and efficient cable routing and turbine placement. Underwater video, water, and sediment sampling were conducted to record habitats and species in the proposed development area which will be used in the environmental impact assessment.

Cerulean has been able to progress the project at unprecedented speed thanks to support from a range of entities including government bodies, fisheries, and environmental groups. This collaborative approach has kept the project on-time and built an ecosystem of support throughout development.

