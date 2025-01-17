Corio Generation’s Sceirde Rocks wind farm submits planning application

Sceirde Rocks wind farm, a proposed offshore wind development off the western coast of Ireland, has submitted its application for consent to Ireland’s planning authority, An Bord Pleanála.

The submission marks an important step forward to delivering clean, renewable energy for the people of Ireland and supporting the government’s target of sourcing 80% of the nation’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Tim Coffey, Head of Ireland at Corio Generation, said: “Sceirde Rocks wind farm is a landmark project for County Galway and for the nation of Ireland. As the first offshore wind project proposed for Ireland’s west coast it can pave the way for major long-term investment in green energy technology and infrastructure in the west of the country – boosting local economies, supporting the energy transition, and helping rural and coastal communities to thrive.

“The project team has worked tirelessly over almost three years on surveying, data analysis and community engagement activity in order to produce this comprehensive application. We look forward to a positive outcome and to contributing to Ireland’s green energy transition for many years to come.”

As well as providing enough renewable electricity to power up to 350 000 homes, Sceirde Rocks wind farm would contribute an estimated €3.5 million per year to local community initiatives, for a period of 20 years, through a dedicated Community Benefit Fund (amounting to a total €70 million in expected investment) from the start of construction. This is in addition to the €150 000 of support provided by the project to local community initiatives since 2023.

As a major renewable energy development, Sceirde Rocks wind farm would make an important contribution to Ireland’s green energy transition, powering 350 000 Irish homes and saving approximately 550 000 t of CO 2 for each year it is in operation. Ireland has a target of sourcing 80% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and has signed up to binding obligations on carbon reduction as a member of the EU.

As the first offshore wind farm proposed for Ireland’s west coast – the five other projects currently proposed for development are all situated off the eastern coastline – Sceirde Rocks also has the potential to establish Connemara as a critical offshore wind hub for the west of Ireland over the long term. According to a report commissioned by Wind Energy Ireland in January 2024, the offshore wind sector as a whole could be worth up to €38 billion to the Irish economy over the coming decades.

Sharn Ward, Head of Europe at Corio Generation, added: “Ireland is on the cusp of an offshore wind revolution that will have a transformative effect on its progress towards decarbonisation, lowering its consumption of imported fossil fuels and boosting its energy independence. This is the start of a journey that will not only help Ireland’s commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change, but also drive major investment in national infrastructure, supply chain companies and local and regional communities.

“We’re proud to be developing the Sceirde Rocks wind farm project and excited by the opportunities that lie ahead in helping Ireland realise the significant benefits of its exceptional offshore wind potential.”

The application submitted to An Bord Pleanála seeks consent for a proposed development of 30 turbines, which could have a maximum tip height of up to 325 m and would be sited between 5 – 12 km from the nearest mainland point. Subject to consent being granted, construction is currently expected to begin in 2026 with first generation of electricity from 2030.

The consent request is supported by a comprehensive environmental impact assessment report (EIAR) and a natura impact statement (NIS) that detail how the project might affect the natural environment as well as an array of appropriate mitigations.

Sceirde Rocks wind farm is being developed by leading offshore wind developer Corio Generation through the Irish and Gaeltacht-based company Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta (FST). FST is a joint venture owned by Corio Generation, a portfolio company of Macquarie Asset Management, and global infrastructure investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

