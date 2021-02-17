Luxcara and GE Renewable Energy partner up for Swedish wind project

Luxcara and GE Renewable Energy have announced an agreement to deliver 753 MW of onshore wind capacity to the Önusberget wind farm in northern Sweden. The project will be one of the largest single onshore wind farms in Europe and GE Renewable Energy's largest onshore wind farm contract outside of the US. Luxcara has already started infrastructure work, and GE Renewable Energy will begin installing turbines as early as July 2021.

GE Renewable Energy will supply 137 of its Cypress 5.5 MW turbines, a powerful turbine with a 158 m rotor, ideally suited for the project site's wind speeds and climate. The turbine blades will be equipped with an innovative ice mitigation system, ensuring a stable level of availability and reduced downtime. The parties also agreed on a 25-year full-turbine maintenance and service contract.

The project, with its sub-parks Kallamossen and Djupdal, also located in Sweden, will produce enough power to supply electricity to the equivalent of more than 200 000 Swedish households per year, and will save close to 1 000 000 t of CO 2 over its lifetime.

