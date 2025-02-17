Ocean Energy Pathway highlight Tamil Nadu as key location for Indian clean technology

Ocean Energy Pathway has launched a new analysis, supported by GWEC and COWI, that highlights how Tamil Nadu, India, holds the key to delivering up to 6500 billion INR (€72 billion) of economic growth and an additional 805 000 jobs from the offshore wind manufacturing supply chain by 2030.

The analysis shows that achieving the government’s target of 37 GW of offshore wind by 2030 will bring substantial social and economic benefits to India as a whole, and Tamil Nadu in particular, unlocked through ongoing support from government and industry.

Tamil Nadu stands out, with high wind speeds, shallow seabed depths, and proximity to industrial hubs – already representing 46% of India’s total capacity for manufacturing offshore wind turbines. With the right government support, existing skills and supply chains can be leveraged to accelerate the development of a booming offshore wind manufacturing and services sector.

The report calls for strategic and substantial investments to boost confidence and capacity, offering five recommendations to unlock this opportunity in Tamil Nadu and across India as a whole, increasing investment, creating jobs, and cutting carbon emissions.

Charles Olgivie, Executive Director of Ocean Energy Pathway, commented: “This report shows that there are tangible opportunities to supercharge the growth that Tamil Nadu has enjoyed in manufacturing through a focus on offshore wind.”

The study recommended that several steps be taken:

• Establish a clear pipeline with sufficient volumes for offshore wind development to attract original equipment manufacturers to invest in new production facilities within Tamil Nadu.

• Create financial incentives for investors to accelerate the offshore buildout in Tamil Nadu, such as providing a guaranteed power offtake.

• Set out clear institutional framework articulating guidelines, regulations, processes, and responsibilities to make the opportunity more attractive to business and investors.

• Take a strategic approach to publicly provided enable infrastructure, e.g., port expansions, transmission infrastructure, upland development, etc.

• Define clear local content requirements which support local offshore wind development to make sure that the full potential of a Tamil Nadu supply chain can be harnessed.

