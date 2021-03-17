Iberdrola, Cosmo Eco Power, and Hitz to develop Japanese offshore wind farm

Iberdrola has increased its commitment to the Japanese offshore wind market with a new 600 MW project, following the agreement with local developer Cosmo Eco Power (a subsidiary of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd) and engineering firm Hitz to jointly develop the Seihoku-oki project in Aomori prefecture, in the northwest of the country.

The Seihoku-oki offshore wind farm, under development, will enter round 2 of the capacity auction planned by the Japanese government between this year and 2022. Following the transaction – subject to the usual regulatory approvals – the project will be led by Iberdrola and Cosmo Eco Power, with similar voting rights, together with Hitz.

The deal takes place six months after the acquisition of 100% of Japanese developer Acacia Renewables – which has a 3300 MW offshore wind pipeline in the south of the country. It is the company’s sixth offshore wind agreement since early 2020.

Acacia Renewables has two offshore wind farms under development, with a combined capacity of 1200 MW, which could be operational by 2028. It also has four other projects in the pipeline, with a total capacity of 2100 MW. These six projects will be developed by Iberdrola together with Macquarie's Green Investment Group (GIG).

A market with strong growth potential

With these operations the company will be able to compete in rounds 2, 3 and 4 (the last two scheduled for 2023/2024) of the capacity auctions announced by the Japanese government, positioning itself in the initial development stages of a market with great growth potential.

Japan's installed offshore wind capacity currently stands at approximately 70 MW but is set on a strategy to decarbonise its energy mix and promote energy independence. The market is scheduled to reach 30 - 45 GW offshore wind installed by 2040, according to the Government-Industry Dialogue Council for Offshore Energy.

Both operations provide Iberdrola with an experienced team of market experts and renewable asset developers, as well as offices in Japan which will enable Iberdrola to lead on its own the development of new projects in the country.

One of the group's main growth drivers

The entry into a new offshore wind project reinforces Iberdrola's diversification strategy aimed at leading in this technology while consolidating its position as the world's largest renewable energy company.

Offshore wind is driving the group's growth: with 1300 MW capacity installed – Wikinger, East Anglia ONE and West of Duddon Sands – and 2600 MW under construction which will increase current capacity three-fold. The existing pipeline totals 19 GW, of which 9 GW are ready for construction and 10 GW are being developed in markets such as the US, Sweden, Japan, Poland and Ireland.

In 2020, offshore wind projects contributed €585 million to EBITDA, after growing by 72%; this contribution will rise to €2.3 billion by 2030.

Green investments to promote economic recovery and jobs

For two decades, Iberdrola has been one of the leaders in the energy transition, acting as a key driving force in the transformation of industries, the green recovery of the economy, and job creation. To this end, the company has launched a record investment plan of €150 billion over the next decade – €75 billion by 2025 – with which it plans to triple renewable capacity and double network assets while taking advantage of the opportunities of the energy revolution facing the world's major economies.

Having invested €120 billion over the past 20 years, Iberdrola is one of the leaders in renewable energy with nearly 35 000 MW installed capacity, a volume that makes its generation fleet one of the cleanest in the energy sector.

With emissions of 98 grCO 2 /kWh, which already are two-thirds lower than the European average, the strategy of investing in clean energy and networks will allow Iberdrola to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2030.

