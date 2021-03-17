Keppel AmFELS selects Kongsberg’s integrated wind turbine installation vessel technology

Kongsberg Maritime’s wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) technology has won another important customer, following the signing of a major contract with American shipbuilder Keppel AmFELS, a subsidiary of shipyard group Keppel Offshore & Marine.

The agreement will see Kongsberg Maritime (KM) supply a comprehensive technology package for a new WTIV destined to be among the largest of its type, which Keppel is constructing for the US-based energy provider Dominion Energy. Kongsberg Maritime is headquartered in Norway with several offices in the US, including locations in Houston, Seattle and New Orleans.

Capable of transporting and installing current- and future-generation wind turbines and foundations, the new NG-16000XL WTIV will be the first to be built in compliance with America’s Jones Act, a federal law that regulates maritime commerce in the US and requires goods shipped between US ports to be transported on ships that are built, owned and operated by US citizens.

Crucial to the operation of the new vessel – which is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023 – is a Kongsberg Maritime Integrated Solution for wind turbine installation vessels. This well-proven solution combines KM’s motion control, propulsion and dynamic positioning functionalities to maintain operability in all conditions.

Kongsberg Maritime thrusters will secure optimised performance both for transit, manoeuvring and dynamic positioning, with power supplied by six Bergen diesel engines. Mooring and line handling is facilitated by a comprehensive KM deck machinery package.

Monitoring and control of the KM components will be managed by a K-Chief 700 marine automation system, and the delivery also includes a large telecommunications package. The electrical system will use KM’s Energy Solutions.

