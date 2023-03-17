Vestas secures 50 MW order in Finland

Vestas has received a 50 MW order to power Prime Capital AG’s Lappfjärd Extension project in Kristinestad, Finland. The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of eight V162-6.2 MW turbines, as well as a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

This order is an extension of the Lappfjärd project, which was completed in 4Q22 and features 31 wind turbines of the same type, marking the first time Vestas deployed the V162-6.2 MW variant.

“After the successful and timely completion of wind farm Lappfjärd with 31 EnVentus turbines in 2022, we are grateful to the municipality of Kristinestad for the fast permitting of further eight wind turbines, which Vestas will install equally fast already in 2023. We are looking forward to extending our cooperation with Vestas on this project which will support the power supply to Prime Capital`s ambitious green hydrogen project in Kristinestad. Further, Vestas and Prime Capital will explore the development of the Lappfjärd project as a showcase for innovative grid services that will support the secure operation of the Finnish power grid,” said Andreas Schmid, Head of Engineering at Prime Capital AG.

“We are thrilled to deliver the turbines already this year, and to work again with our long-time partner Prime Capital,” added Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “The industry-leading V162-6.2 MW EnVentus turbine was the perfect choice for Lappfjärd, highlighted by the expansion with the same model, and the project also shows the mutual trust between Vestas and Prime Capital.”

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are expected to begin in 3Q23 with commissioning scheduled for 4q23.

