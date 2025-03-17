First foundations for German offshore wind project offloaded in Eemshaven, the Netherlands

RWE is taking steps towards building the Nordseecluster offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

The first eight foundations have arrived and been offloaded in the Dutch base port Eemshaven. These foundations are around 85 m long on average and weigh approximately 1500 t each – the equivalent weight of around 1000 small cars. In 2025, 45 of these monopile foundations will pass through the Buss Terminal in Eemshaven. 44 of them are set to carry wind turbines and one will support the transformer substation. The large-scale foundations were manufactured and delivered by Dajin Heavy Industry.

Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer of RWE Offshore Wind, responded: “With the delivery and safe unloading of the first foundations by Dajin, we have passed an milestone on the way to building our Nordseecluster. With an overall capacity of around 1.6 GW, it is the largest wind project currently being built off the German coast. We need an enormous amount of storage space and excellent port infrastructure for the construction process – both of which are available at the Buss Terminal, Eemshaven. We are currently creating synergies by also handling the foundations for our Danish offshore wind farm, Thor, at this port and will use it as a base for our Dutch OranjeWind project as well.”

Quay storage and traffic areas totalling more than 260 000 m2 are available in Eemshaven for handling the foundations for the offshore wind projects from RWE.

The Nordseecluster will be built in two stages. Nordseecluster A will have a capacity of 660 MW. Beginning in summer 2025, the foundations will be shipped from the base port in Eemshaven out to the construction site at sea, which is located around 50 km north of the island of Juist. The 44 wind turbines for Nordseecluster A will be erected next year and fully connected to the grid at the start of 2027. Nordseecluster B will contribute additional 900 MW from 60 wind turbines and commence commercial operation at the start of 2029.

With its overall capacity of around 1.6 GW, the Nordseecluster will generate enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of around 1.6 million households.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

