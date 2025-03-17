Hexicon's Swedish offshore wind project granted Natura 2000 permit

Hexicon AB, a leading renewable energy company, has announced that its joint venture, Freja Offshore, has received a Natura 2000 permit from the County Administrative Board for the Mareld floating offshore wind farm planned off Sweden’s west coast. The final approval now rests with the Swedish government.

In April 2023, Freja Offshore – a joint venture between Hexicon AB and Mainstream Renewable Power (an Aker Horizons company) – applied to develop the Mareld floating offshore wind farm, located approximately 40 km off the coast of Lysekil on Sweden’s west coast. In June 2024, the County Administrative Board recommended that the Swedish government approve the project, and now it has also granted the Natura 2000 permit. A Natura 2000 permit is an environmental assessment required for projects that may impact protected natural areas within the EU's Natura 2000 network, which aims to preserve biodiversity.

“The Natura 2000 permit is an important milestone for Mareld and confirms our commitment to developing a sustainable offshore wind farm that respects sensitive natural values,” said Marcus Thor, Chairman of the Board at Freja Offshore.

Fully developed, Mareld has the potential to deliver up to 12 TWh/y to the Swedish power grid. This additional electricity production is eagerly anticipated throughout Western Sweden, where the electricity demand is expected to double by 2030.

“We are now carefully reviewing the additional conditions that come with the permit and hope that the Swedish government will come back with a final approval in the near future,” added Thor.

