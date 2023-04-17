Fugro supports development of RTE offshore substations

Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) has awarded Fugro a contract to perform a geotechnical investigation for future offshore substations (OSS) at two floating wind farm sites in the Gulf of Lion in the Mediterranean Sea.

OSS are a vital component of wind farms, as they collect the electrical energy produced in wind turbines and convert it to a high voltage before being transferred onshore via export cables. Fugro’s geo-data will provide insight into seabed conditions, not only enabling reliable and efficient OSS design, but also helping to de-risk the project’s future developmental phases.

After a thorough evaluation of environmental impacts, Fugro recently mobilised its Gargano vessel, equipped with state-of-the art drilling, sampling, and cone penetration testing equipment. Fugro will perform a series of deep geotechnical boreholes to acquire data on ground conditions for OSS foundations.

The resulting geo-data from Fugro’s investigations will be used to develop a comprehensive ground model which will include the integration of previously acquired geophysical data. This will be used by RTE and developers as input for future tenders and OSS designs.

Denys Borel, Fugro’s Commercial Manager France, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded this key project for the development of floating wind farms in the Mediterranean Sea. Our vast technical expertise and resources ensure timely delivery of the preliminary geotechnical data, which will be instrumental in advancing the OSS design process. We are committed to supporting the French government in achieving its sustainability goals and we look forward to contributing to the success of this important renewable energy initiative.”

These offshore developments are part of the French government’s plans to accelerate the growth of offshore wind power in France, with each of the two sites having a capacity of 750 MW.

