Wind energy technical services provider Boston Energy has received a top safety accolade in Siemens Gamesa’s supply chain awards.

Boston Energy won Siemens Gamesa’s Strategic Partnership Health and Safety Award, recognising zero incidents had occurred in projects involving the two companies working together.

The award was the only safety-focused award presented during a supplier day for Siemens Gamesa’s top 20 suppliers in its service supply chain, which include Boston Energy.

The company has supported Siemens Gamesa for more than a decade, providing skilled technicians as well as services including site management, procurement and operational support.

Boston Energy has more than 80 technicians employed to support Siemens Gamesa in wind energy projects across the world, working on turbines from 1.3 MW power up to 6 MW.

“We’re delighted to have received this award from Siemens Gamesa, which underlines our commitment to excellence in safety across all of our operations,” said Boston Energy Operations Director Julian Martin. “Over the years we’ve built a strong and trusted relationship with Siemens Gamesa and have grown to become one of their biggest suppliers. Working closely together, we’ve delivered a string of projects, with zero health and safety incidents. That is testament to the experience, skill, and capability of our teams, as well as their total commitment to safety in every aspect of their work. We look forward to continuing to support Siemens Gamesa with its global offshore wind energy operations, as part of the critical transition to renewable energy technologies.”

The health and safety award recognised that no time had been lost on projects involving Boston Energy due to incidents and no deviations had to be made from normal operations as a result of a safety issue.

Siemens Gamesa also praised Boston Energy for its proactive safety reporting, which ensures projects are delivered efficiently by skilled technicians, in line with relevant safety procedures.

Boston Energy has provided more than 1.2 million hours of technical support to Siemens Gamesa since 2012. It has supported Siemens Gamesa with services including construction, commissioning, service operations and maintenance (O&M), heavy lift and statutory inspections. In that time, no safety incidents have been reported and no time has been lost on projects as a result.

Boston Energy provides high-quality services to the global wind industry, working onshore and offshore, with experienced teams across the globe working under a one-team approach to offer on-time, in-depth support to reduce turbine downtime and maximise efficiency on site.

In November, it was announced that Boston Energy had helped the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, generate its first power in a key milestone for the UK’s transition to net zero.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.