VIKING and HeliService USA sign PPE agreement to serve US offshore wind safety needs

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has signed a strategic agreement with HeliService USA, ensuring that the helicopter service provider has a single and continuous source of fully certified personal protective equipment to uphold offshore wind industry safety standards along the US East Coast. Building on enduring relations between the companies, the agreement includes personal protective equipment (PPE) for the aircrews and service technicians who support turbine installation and maintenance.

Rhode Island-based HeliService USA will hold a complete inventory of ETSO-approved VIKING PPE at Quonset Point, where it has invested in additional facilities to service regional offshore wind needs. Including everything from pilot and crew immersion suits and aviation lifejackets, to hoisting gear, the agreement also authorises HeliService USA to take care of VIKING PPE service and maintenance, as certified under ETSO ‘Part 145’.

First evidence of the new agreement in action sees VIKING PPE being deployed to serve the needs of Vestas Wind Systems in the region. VIKING has a frame agreement to support air-borne personnel safety covering Vestas installations worldwide, with arrangements varying in different territories. HeliService USA will be the preferred supplier for Vestas in the US with VIKING and Vestas taking full responsibility for fulfilling the PPE needs of those on board.

“This is a key strategic partnership for VIKING, a significant win in a growing market, and a strong validation of the leading position our aviation and service technician PPE has established in the offshore wind industry worldwide,” said Bettina Kjærgaard, Global Sales Manager Offshore Wind, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. “It provides a highly efficient and practical solution for Vestas as the end-client by ensuring best quality PPE is always available, while partnership with HeliService USA also provides a platform for growth with other clients and in other markets.”

HeliService USA has played an important role in the recent build-out of US wind farms, serving as the first and only helicopter operator for offshore wind projects in the country. Partnering with HeliService Germany, the world’s leading helicopter operator in offshore wind, it has leveraged over three decades of experience to provide comprehensive support during construction and O&M to offshore wind clients in the US. HeliService USA supports its customers with crew transfer, hoisting, cargo transportation, and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS).

“Working with VIKING means that our service clients can always be assured of the highest quality PPE, while we maximise the time the products supplied are in service,” commented Chris Campo, Director of Sales and Business Development, HeliService USA. “Reliable partners help turn market opportunities into successes. Recent investments mean the future is bright for offshore wind power in the US, and we’re also delighted to add local service jobs to industry.”

“Holding the VIKING PPE inventory in Rhode Island would also avoid the greenhouse gas emissions involved in frequently sourcing specialised equipment from Europe,” commented Kees-Jan van Engelenburg, Aviation Operations Manager NCE, Offshore Bid Management & Operations Logistics, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

“Vestas designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines around the globe, where conditions can be challenging but safety is always the number one priority,” he concluded. “In this instance, unifying our PPE resource will mean we don’t have to double-up on special equipment, so exchanging PPE will be quick and like for like, while uniformity on safety sheets, briefings and videos will embed best practice across the board.”

