Axpo launches wind measurements at Tannenberg

Following the start of wind measurements at Flumserberg, Axpo is now also assessing the wind energy potential at Tannenberg, located in the municipalities of Waldkirch and Andwil in the canton of St. Gallen. As a first step, a 125 m wind measurement mast has been installed. The mast will collect precise data on wind conditions, weather patterns and bat activity to enable a thorough feasibility assessment for a potential wind farm.

Tannenberg is Axpo’s second wind energy project in the canton of St. Gallen. Plans foresee the construction of four wind turbines with a total capacity of approximately 22 MW. Once operational, the facility could produce around 30 GWh of electricity annually – enough to supply the average consumption of around 7000 households.

“Switzerland needs more renewable energy in winter – and wind power can make a valuable contribution,” said Cédric Aubert, Head of Wind Switzerland at Axpo. “By evaluating the Tannenberg site, we are taking another important step towards unlocking the potential of wind energy in Eastern Switzerland.”

The project area at Tannenberg is partially owned by the local civic community of Gaiserwald, which holds land within the municipality of Waldkirch. At a local assembly held at the end of March, 93% of residents present voted clearly in favour of starting the wind measurements and granting the required building rights.

