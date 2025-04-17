Eneco secures financing for ZE-BRA wind farm

Eneco, Lindewind, and Zeeuwind have announced plans to realise the ZE-BRA wind farm along the boundary between Zeeland and Noord-Brabant.

Lindewind, Zeeuwind and Eneco currently own 19 wind turbines along the boundary between the provinces of Zeeland and Noord-Brabant. Those turbines are scheduled for replacement, however, and the three companies have agreed to erect 15 new and more efficient wind turbines in the same area. Fourteen will be realised in the municipality of Reimerswaal (Zeeland), and one in the municipality of Woensdrecht (Noord-Brabant). An SDE subsidy had previously been obtained for the project, and the permit was already final.

Now that the financing for the wind farm is in place, the contracts for realising the wind farm can be finalised. Contractor H4A will have responsibility for realising the civil engineering works such as the foundations, access roads, and crane bases. Hanab will lay the cables and electrical infrastructure. The wind turbines will be supplied and erected by Enercon.

In June 2025, Hanab will start the first work on the route for the cable that connects the site to the grid. Around mid-August, H4A will start the civil engineering work. If all proceeds according to schedule, Enercon will install the wind turbines in April 2026. The first turbines are expected to come into operation in October 2026, with the wind farm being fully operational by 1 January 2027.

Eneco will own nine of the wind turbines, or 60% of the ZE-BRA wind farm. Zeeuwind and Lindewind will hold the remaining six turbines in shared ownership through their partnership Windpark Westerschelde. Once the ZE-BRA wind farm is operational, it is expected to produce approximately 220 000 MWh of green energy, enough to power more than 83 000 households.

