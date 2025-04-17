Repsol starts producing electricity at Antofagasta Phase 1

Repsol has started producing electricity at Antofagasta Phase 1, its largest wind farm to date and one of the largest in Chile. Located in the district of Taltal in the Antofagasta region, it has a total installed capacity of 364 MW.

With an investment of nearly €400 million, Antofagasta Phase 1 is the first renewable project developed entirely by Repsol in Chile. It will enter commercial operation in the coming weeks, after 19 months of construction time. Its annual production will reach 750 GW/h, equivalent to the average annual consumption of 220 000 Chilean households.

In the same Chilean region, Repsol also plans the construction of Phase 2, which will add approximately 450 MW to its portfolio of renewable assets.

The multi-energy company began operating in Chile through the joint venture Repsol Ibereólica Renovables Chile – a company with equal 50% ownership by Repsol and the Ibereólica Renovables Group that operates the 188 MW Cabo Leones III and 166 MW Atacama wind farms, both located in the province of Huasco in the Atacama Desert. The Antofagasta Phase 1 and Phase 2 wind parks are wholly owned by Repsol.

Renewable generation projects are one of the strategic pillars of Repsol's energy transition process. The company currently has almost 4000 MW of renewable energy in operation and a global project portfolio of 60 000 MW in different stages of development.

