ScottishPower signs multi-million vessel agreements with Norfolk marine companies

Two Norfolk-based marine companies are set to play a major role in the construction of the East of England’s newest offshore wind farms – and reap the benefits of multi-million-pound agreements – thanks to ScottishPower Renewables.

The green energy company – part of the Iberdrola Group – has signed charter agreements worth more than £16 million in total with NR Marine Services and OEG for the provision of vessels to support the construction of its East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, which will come into operation in 2026.

The vessels will operate out of the port of Lowestoft.

NR Marine Services will provide two crew transfer vessels (CTVs) – NR Rebellion and NR Hunter – with the Typhoon Class Rebellion taking to the water from April 2025 and the Storm Class Hunter following later in 2025.

Built by Diverse Marine in the Isle of Wight, NR Rebellion is a 25 m hybrid vessel and will be one of the cleanest CTVs in the industry thanks to reduced emissions and daily fuel consumption. With a service speed of 26 knots, range of 1000 nautical miles, and capacity to ferry up to 24 personnel to the construction site for the 1.4 GW wind farm, it will be the first vessel of its type employed within the Iberdrola Group.

OEG will support vessel Tess, which will carry out guard operations at the wind farm site. Thanks to its design and capabilities, the Tess can stay out at sea for longer periods, suitable for the East Anglia THREE.

Ross Evans, Managing Director for Offshore at Scottish Power Renewables, responded: “It’s fantastic to have NR Marine Services and OEG on board – supporting the construction of East Anglia THREE right on their doorstep, bringing more investment and opportunity to the region, and contributing to a cleaner and greener future for us all. It’s also terrific to be using vessels that were built in the UK to support the country’s clean power ambitions.”

Evans continued: “These charter agreements are testament to how the East of England can service the offshore wind industry not just here in the UK, but across the globe. Together, we’re creating a legacy that will reap benefits for decades to come and we’re really excited to be part of that.”

Owen Nutt, Director of NR Marine Services, added: “It’s exciting to be supporting ScottishPower and East Anglia THREE. This is the biggest charter we’ve ever signed and it’s a real show of confidence not just in NR Marine Services, but in what this region can offer the offshore wind industry as a whole.”

Nutt concluded: “Thanks to trusted partners like ScottishPower, we’re growing faster than ever and doubled both our fleet and headcount in the last year alone – including more local recruitment – thanks to the strength of our order book. That’s a win-win for the region and the UK and we look forward to playing our part in seeing East Anglia THREE take shape.”

George Moore, Business Development Director for OEG, responded: “We are thrilled to build upon the support we are delivering to the East Anglia THREE project, adding to the range of subsea, topside, and marine services we are already delivery to the offshore wind farm’s construction phase. We now look forward to delivering a safe and efficient project.”

East Anglia THREE will be ScottishPower’s biggest ever offshore wind farm and the second largest in the world when it comes into operation in 2026, producing 1.4 GW of homegrown clean energy. This is enough to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.