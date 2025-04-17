VSB Group enters final phase of one of Europe’s largest repowering projects

The repowering of the Elster wind farm, developed by the VSB Group, is entering its final phase as installation of the last of 16 new wind turbines is nearing completion.

In parallel, the phased commissioning process is set to begin in the coming days. The first turbine, a Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-155, will soon feed sustainably generated electricity into the grid.

Elster is among the largest repowering projects in Europe. 16 new high-performance turbines are replacing 50 older ones – delivering four times the output with only a third of the number of turbines. With a total installed capacity of 105.6 MW, the upgraded wind farm will generate approximately 235 GWh of green electricity annually – six times more than before. This equates to the electricity needs of around 67 000 three-person households.

Construction is progressing at full speed. While major components are currently being installed on the final turbine, interior works on the remaining, already erected turbines are advancing rapidly. Commissioning of the completed turbines will begin in stages. The grid connection of the entire repowered wind farm is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

Planning is already underway for a further expansion phase. Preparatory work for two additional wind turbines on the site is scheduled to begin by the end of the year. This will allow the location’s full potential to be further realised.

Thomas Winkler, Managing Director of VSB Germany, commented: “The Elster project is more than just a wind farm – it is a symbol of the urgent transformation our energy infrastructure needs. We’re proud to be helping shape this transition and to demonstrate how existing sites can be ‘recycled’ and optimised using modern technology.”

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group, added: “At the same time, the project serves as a prime example of how established wind sites can evolve – a strategy of growing importance across Europe, as many turbines approach the end of their economic lifespan.”

VSB has been active at the Elster site in Saxony-Anhalt for more than two decades, developing the original wind farm across five construction phases. The 50 legacy turbines (ENERCON E-40), erected between 2000 and 2002, were dismantled between autumn 2021 and autumn 2022. Many have since been recommissioned abroad or repurposed as spare parts for existing sites.

