Fugro awarded geotechnical contract for offshore wind

Fugro has been awarded a multi-year site investigation contract by Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (Das Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie (BSH)).

The programme will be completed in three parts divided over the coming three years and comprises geotechnical investigations for offshore wind farm development areas in the German sector of the North Sea. Fugro’s site characterisation services will consist of geotechnical data acquisition from multiple geotechnical drilling and seabed testing vessels, followed by laboratory testing and reporting by its German and UK laboratories. This multi-year contract has a significant value.

Fugro is currently mobilising for the first phase with a target start date end of May, starting with seabed cone penetration testing with its Seacalf ® Mk-V Deepdrive system. This will be followed by the drilling of the boreholes with downhole CPT testing, sampling, and geophysical logging from dedicated geotechnical vessels. The laboratory testing results will be used by future wind farm developers to prepare their bids.

Erik Jan Bijvank, Group Director Europe and Africa: “This contract, which showcases our innovative services for the development of offshore windfarms, highlights the role that Fugro plays in the energy transition. Our track record in providing reliable geotechnical data to various governments in advance of developers’ bidding rounds has certainly helped in winning this project. We are excited to contribute to the further development of the renewables industry in Germany”.

