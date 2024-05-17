Aurora Energy Services enter Australian wind sector with key acquisition

Scottish energy specialist, Aurora Energy Services Ltd, has extended its international capabilities with the acquisition of ARC Wind in Australia.

The Canberra-based organisation is one of Australia’s leading providers of construction, engineering, installation and commissioning services to the renewables sector, employing more than 250 staff and with annual revenues of more than AUS$30 million (£15.7 million).

Aurora plans to more than treble revenues to AUS$100 million (£52 million) over the next five years and expects staff numbers to grow to approximately 750, assisted by cross-selling Aurora’s existing wind turbine repair capabilities and offering lifecycle maintenance services such as repowering, gearbox and turbine overhauls, and blade repair to the Australian wind sector.

The Australian wind turbine operation and maintenance market is forecast to grow from US$514.5 million in 2022 to US$903.8 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3%, with market expansion driven by widespread acceptance of wind energy and rising pressure to meet power demand using renewable energy sources.

ARC Wind’s Management Team and Owner, Andrew Lindsell, will remain with the new business, supported by Aurora Director and Co-Founder, Niall Conlon, who has a successful track record in the Australian energy sector through his roles as CEO of Resource Services Group and previously as country director of EnerMech which he grew to AUS$350 million turnover with 1100 staff.

The ARC Wind deal is Aurora’s second significant international acquisition, following on from the October 2023 purchase of Houston-based Cotech Group which provides rope and non-rope access inspection, blade repair, and maintenance services to the US onshore and offshore wind sector.

In the long-term, Aurora plans to establish a training centre in Canberra to provide the skills and regulatory certifications needed to support Australia’s wind sector, mirroring similar projects in the UK and US.

Conlon said: “There is huge growth potential in the Australian wind energy sector with both federal and state governments committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 and to reduce emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030.

“We’ve met with ARC Wind’s major customers and it is clear that the company is held in high regard for its quality of work, attention to detail and flexible approach to meeting clients’ needs – making it an ideal fit with Aurora’s ambitions to be a global provider of renewable energy services.

“Aurora will play the role of a big brother, with a larger balance sheet, which will underpin strategic growth for ARC Wind in Australasia. We can provide international expertise, drawn from our experience in the UK’s fast developing wind sector and in North America, to help drive forward Australia’s nascent renewable wind industry.”

Lindsell added: “We were impressed with Aurora’s strong credentials in emerging renewable energy markets and we can benefit from its founders’ long track-record in sustainable growth and global expansion in the oil and gas, engineering, construction and training sectors. This deal provides ARC Wind with the tools we need to reach our full potential.”

Aurora Energy Services CEO, Doug Duguid, commented: “In January, the Scottish National Investment Bank provided a £20 million debt facility, primarily to support domestic growth, but also to assist our international expansion, and we are delighted to once again be active in Australia’s dynamic energy sector.”

