Elicio and BayWa r.e. win floating offshore wind tender

The consortium between Elicio, an international wind energy producer, and BayWa r.e., a renewable energy developer and solutions provider, has won the AO5 tender in France. Together they will develop a floating offshore wind farm. The announcement was made by Bruno le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, and Roland Lescure, Minister Delegate for Industry and Energy.

The award is the outcome of a competitive tender process initiated in 2021 for an offshore floating wind project with a capacity between 230 and 270 MW, located in the south of Brittany off the coast of Lorient.

The ‘Pennavel’ floating offshore wind project is set to become a cornerstone of the region’s energy landscape. The wind farm is expected to generate approximately 30% of Brittany’s current renewable energy production and power over 450 000 inhabitants annually, making a significant contribution to the region’s sustainable growth.

Pennavel will be the first commercial floating wind farm in the world to be awarded a long-term Contract for Difference (CfD). The project benefits from a secured grid connection with RTE, the French transmission system operator, who is responsible for the transmission assets including offshore substation and export cables.

The shareholders of the consortium are honoured to be selected to take the energy transition to the next level in Brittany, in close collaboration with local partners.

It is the second recent success in floating wind in Europe by Elicio and BayWa r.e. following the 960 MW Buchan Offshore Wind farm off the north-east coast of Scotland, together with a third partner. This significant milestone further consolidates Elicio and BayWa r.e.’s position within the global offshore wind sector as floating offshore wind leaders.

Local Commitment with Global Impact

Local engagement and sustainable development have been at the heart of Pennavel’s project planning: the consortium was awarded with the ‘Breizh Content’ label. Additionally, it signed the industrial local content commitment charter for five French regional clusters.

Pennavel has been meticulously developed and structured by the consortium’s experienced teams, alongside multiple expert advisors and an extensive offshore wind network, resulting in a solid and well-founded project. Its development has been coordinated through close consultation with local stakeholders, including professional fishermen, environmental experts and representatives of the industrial value chain.

The consortium is fully committed to making this project a success. It will do so by devoting special attention to the needs and wants of the region and local communities, working together with them in close dialogue while also fostering transparency throughout the entire project.

The consortium will commit to spending €5 million to support the development of socio-economical activities related to the project in the Brittany and Pays de la Loire regions. Through crowdfunding, the local population will have the opportunity to invest in this project. Furthermore, the floating offshore wind farm is expected to generate around 4.5 million working hours during the construction phase, and more than 30 permanent jobs during the operational one.

In line with the French government’s ambitious goal to commission around 50 offshore wind farms by 2050 and realise an impressive 45 GW of power, the Pennavel project is pivotal in driving the floating wind industry in France.

“Elicio brings a set of collective and individual skills to this Consortium; and we are extremely pleased that this has been recognised with the award of the AO5 tender. Armed with our pioneering experience in offshore and building on our successful onshore wind track record in France, we are confident that we will contribute to the success of competitive floating offshore projects in France, combining sound project execution with a unique local footprint. Elicio is proud to add this French project to its extensive portfolio of offshore wind projects in Belgium and Scotland," said Alain Janssens, CEO of Elicio.

“We are delighted by the decision of the Ministry of Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, which recognises the huge commitment and quality of the work carried out by the BayWa r.e. and Elicio teams. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the region and all stakeholders in support of the energy transition. It is a proud moment for the consortium, and as we begin a new chapter for BayWa r.e. in the floating offshore industry, we are excited to be working on such a game-changing project, which will act as a reference point for future floating wind farms across the globe,” added Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e.

