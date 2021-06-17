Wind energy software developed by industry partners

A digital solution to design the anchoring and electrical connections of floating wind farms, optimising the performance and output of subsea connections, has been developed by a group of expert companies within offshore renewables.

The project has been developed by a collaborative partnership that comprises floating wind power developer EOLFI (part of the Shell Group), renewables engineering consultancy Innosea, electrical engineering and numerical simulation consultancy Capsim, software providers AbyssCAD, and engineering school Centrale Nantes.

The software, called STATIONIS, is one of the first of its kind in the field of floating wind, and provides a turn-key solution for defining the optimal mooring design and inter-array cabling of a floating wind farm.

The STATIONIS software helps to design and scale the underwater architecture of a floating wind power farm. It also supports the decision making regarding electrical equipment and anchorage for a specific architectural set-up in order to optimise the performance of the underwater connections, outputting rapid calculations of economic and technical indicators.

The tool can support decision-making in the development of floating wind farm projects at any stage of the design cycle and for any size and type of wind farm.

