Rovco joins Offshore Wind O&M Partnership

Rovco, a leading UK-based provider of technology-powered offshore wind solutions, has joined the Offshore Wind Operation and Maintenance Partnership (OWOP), an alliance between RES, GEV Wind Power, Outreach Offshore, and Rix Renewables. This is to bolster the company’s Operation and maintenance (O&M) services to offshore wind asset owners internationally.

As a leader in the creation and deployment of advanced technologies for offshore wind services, specialising in subsea services, Rovco was a natural candidate to join OWOP to further enhance its capabilities as a Tier 1 contractor for offshore wind asset owners. Through automated hydrographic survey and remote operating vehicle (ROV) operations, Rovco’s offering includes O&M services, construction support and marine site characterisation.

Based in the UK, OWOP was formally launched in late January 2024. Together, the alliance brings a coordinated and agile approach to delivering safe and high-quality O&M services, reducing the complexity and resource intensity associated with subcontracting. Through a single contract, offshore wind asset owners have access to all typical turbine, blade, substation, and balance of plant operations and maintenance services as well as workboats, advanced digital tools, and now, with Rovco, comprehensive subsea O&M capabilities. The Partnership also offers RES’ world-class centralised wind O&M coordination capabilities to minimise shutdowns and maximise asset performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Rovco to the alliance. The founding principle of OWOP has always been to ease the operational headache wind asset owners often face when organising O&M services. Since the Partnership formally launched at the beginning of the year, we have been exploring the possibility of including subsea inspection services within our offer. As the undisputed international market leader in subsea inspection, we could not find a better partner than Rovco,” said Simon Deacon, Operations and Maintenance Director for RES.

