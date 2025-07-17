ABS and FLOWRA to advance offshore wind technologies

ABS and the Floating Offshore Wind Power Technology Research Association (FLOWRA) of Japan have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and explore new technologies to support the floating offshore wind industry.

“For over 160 years, ABS has been leading the charge for safety excellence in the marine and offshore industries. Joining FLOWRA represents a great opportunity for us to work closely with industry leaders who are shaping what safety means for floating offshore wind developments. By leveraging ABS’ deep domain experience in offshore energy and leaning into our shared interests in the development of practical standards and requirements, ABS and FLOWRA aim to support a safer future for the global floating wind industry,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

FLOWRA is a technical research association that works with overseas organisa-tions to research and develop common basic technologies for floating offshore wind to reduce costs and risks.

Masakatsu Terasaki, Chairperson of FLOWRA BoD, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with ABS, one of the world's active classification societies and a leading certification body in the floating offshore wind segment. This partnership is of great significance to FLOWRA's efforts. By combining ABS's exceptional technical expertise and risk management capabilities with FLOWRA's initiatives, we anticipate advancing the optimisation of floating offshore wind power systems and establishing a robust technical foundation, while reducing development risks and costs.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!