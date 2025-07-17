ScottishPower Renewables makes ‘reel’ progress at East Anglia THREE

The first section of export cable from ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm has been pulled ashore at Bawdsey in Suffolk as the £4 billion clean energy project reaches another milestone.

The wind farm’s offshore cables will carry its 1.4 GW of clean power around 147 km from the offshore substation to land – around the same distance as London to Norwich.

From landfall, the onshore cables will then carry the renewable electricity a further 37 km to the HVDC converter station at Bramford, near Ipswich, UK, using the ducting laid during the development of East Anglia ONE.

The 1.4 GW East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm will be the biggest wind farm across the whole of the Iberdrola group and among the largest in the world when it comes into operation.

Once up and running at the end of 2026, it will generate enough clean and green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1 million homes.

The design, manufacturing, and installation of the complete 320 kV HVDC export power cable system was carried out by NKT.

