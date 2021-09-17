Vestas partners up with Vitol Wind

Vestas has received a 240 MW order to repower the Big Sky Wind project in Illinois, US, owned by Vitol Wind, marking the first co-operation between the two companies. The order consists of 104 V120-2.2 MW turbines and five V110-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, which will replace the project’s current technology of 109 Suzlon S88-2.1 MW turbines.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vitol Wind on their first large wind project in the US as they continue to grow their global portfolio” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “Repowering wind projects offers an optimal solution for asset owners of aging fleets by extending the production lifespan of the project while decreasing costs. With the new Vestas technology, the Big Sky project will be able to produce enough energy to power more than 70 000 homes in Illinois – a leading state in the US for wind energy production”.

Andrew de Pass, Head of Renewables, Vitol Inc, said “Vitol has a growing global portfolio of renewable assets. Repowering Big Sky Wind is an exciting step and part of our strategy to invest in, build and optimise the performance of renewable assets across our portfolio. We look forward to working with Vestas and will continue to seek new renewable opportunities”.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset. Turbine delivery for the orders begins in 4Q2021, with commissioning scheduled for 2Q2022.

