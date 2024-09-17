CRP Subsea secures North Sea offshore wind contract

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has secured a substantial contract from ocean services supplier DeepOcean. The contract involves supplying cable protection systems for RWE’s Nordseecluster A offshore wind project, located in the German North Sea.

Under this agreement, CRP Subsea will deliver 96 NjordGuard cable protection systems (CPS) to protect the inter array cables on the project’s wind turbines. Protecting them from over-bending, abrasion and fatigue during installation and their subsequent service life. The NjordGuard CPS will be engineered to meet the specific installation requirements for both monopile and J-tube interfaces.

Andy Smith, Head of Sales at CRP Subsea, stated: “We are honoured by DeepOcean’s decision to select CRP Subsea for this project. This contract reinforces our commitment to advancing the renewable energy sector and highlights our role in supporting the development of sustainable energy infrastructure. It also strengthens our ongoing partnership with DeepOcean and complements our involvement in other key projects across Germany."

The NjordGuard systems will be manufactured at CRP Subsea’s purpose-built manufacturing facility in the North West of England. This industry-leading facility includes a state-of-the-art semi-automated production line that significantly increases production capacity. Project engineering works will commence immediately, with delivery scheduled for 2026.

The Nordseecluster offshore wind project will be constructed in two phases: Nordseecluster A, with a capacity of 660 MW, is scheduled to begin construction at sea in 2025, with all turbines expected to be grid-connected by early 2027. The second phase, Nordseecluster B, will add 900 MW, with commercial operation anticipated in early 2029.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed for offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. Utilising API qualified materials, it offers superior abrasion and bend protection and can be deployed within a monopile or J-tube interface. The system is easily assembled on vessels, allowing for rapid installation. Its highly abrasion-resistant API 17L certified Uraduct® material ensures the system can travel over the seabed with minimal wear, reducing the requirement for additional rock-stabilisation.

