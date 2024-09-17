Deutsche Windtechnik Sweden extends turbine contract

Deutsche Windtechnik Sweden has announced the signing of a full maintenance contract with Wallenstam for 23 Vestas V90 wind turbines. The turbines are spread across nine different wind farms in southern Sweden. The contract covers servicing until the turbines reach 30 years of age, significantly exceeding the average operational lifetime of 20 years. This long-term cooperation represents Deutsche Windtechnik Sweden's first foray into extending turbine lifespan on the service level by 10 years, extending operational time by 50%.

Wallenstam chose Deutsche Windtechnik for its flexible and customer-centric contract design, extensive maintenance experience, and in-depth understanding of wind turbine technology.

“Deutsche Windtechnik is the highly skilled partner we need to maximise the sustainability of our turbines without compromising on quality. Together, we have developed a contract that sustainably and economically spreads the risk for both parties regarding major components throughout the contract term. They are meticulous in knowing how long wind turbines can be kept in operation,” said Patrik Persson, Energy Manager at Wallenstam. “The contract ensures the reliable operation of our wind farm well beyond the average lifespan, which fully sustains our portfolio with renewable energy and a surplus fed into the Swedish power grid.”

Deutsche Windtechnik impressed with tailored contracts and high-level expertise

“We designed the contract in close collaboration with Wallenstam, taking into account both Wallenstam’s needs and the turbines’ requirements based on their progressing age”, added Linus Sturesson, Managing Director at Deutsche Windtechnik Sweden. “With our customer-focused approach, the contract also provides flexibility in maintenance planning by allowing for adjustments based on future electricity price fluctuations.”

Such a significant lifetime extension of wind turbines yields substantial environmental and operational benefits: a prolonged lifespan maximises the use of existing infrastructure, reduces the need for costly new constructions, and maximises the turbine’s overall energy output. It aligns with sustainable energy objectives by optimising existing resources and reducing the carbon footprint. At the same time, wind farm operators can spread investment costs over a longer period, develop long-term maintenance plans, and increase efficiency and performance by implementing upgrades and improvements.

