Empire Energy and Kuehne+Nagel enter partnership to enhance offshore wind

Empire Energy and Kuehne+Nagel have entered into a partnership that outlines a powerful new collaboration, designed to leverage the strengths of both companies in how offshore wind projects are delivered.

By combining Empire Energy’s offshore wind project delivery expertise with Kuehne+Nagel’s global logistics expertise, the partnership creates a unique proposition for developers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). From turbine assembly, commissioning, and operations through to heavy lift transport, port staging, and international freight forwarding, customers will benefit from an integrated solution that reduces complexity and risk, while driving efficiency at every stage of the offshore wind lifecycle.

This collaboration is not simply about shared capabilities; it is about setting a high standard for the benefit of customers and the industry. The two companies bring together the technical know-how, scale, and foresight required to meet the unprecedented demand for offshore wind, positioning themselves as leaders in a sector where reliability, precision, and scale are non-negotiable.

Kuehne+Nagel’s global track record in renewables demonstrates the value this partnership will deliver. Recent flagship projects include delivering wind turbines to a pioneering synthetic-fuels facility in Chile, and managing a spare parts distribution centre in Europe for 3 global top OEMs. This proven experience, combined with Empire Energy’s operational leadership in offshore wind assembly, commissioning, and operations and maintenance, creates a partnership positioned to support the most ambitious renewable energy projects worldwide.

Mike Milledge, President of Empire Energy, commented: “This partnership with Kuehne+Nagel is about more than logistics and delivery, it is about leadership. Offshore wind OEMs and developers want confidence that their most complex projects will be executed with certainty and vision. By uniting our offshore wind expertise with Kuehne+Nagel’s global logistics muscle, we are creating a new benchmark for what delivery in this sector should look like.”

Felipe Cecilio, Global Project Logistics Solutions Manager Kuehne+Nagel, added: “Taking on complex offshore wind projects with transport of heavy and oversized cargo requires global experts who know how to handle complex supply chains, risk management, and strict deadlines. Together with Empire Energy, we will be able to provide tailored solutions to meet each customer's needs.”

