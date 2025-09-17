Suzlon wins turbine order from Tata Power Renewable Energy

Suzlon Group, India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, has secured its FY26 largest order of 838 MW with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), one of India’s largest renewable energy companies, as part of its Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

This is also Suzlon’s second-largest order to date, following the 1544 MW order from NTPC Green Energy, and demonstrates the growing role of FDRE projects in accelerating India’s energy transition.

As India accelerates its transition to round-the-clock, grid-stable clean power, FDRE wind-dominant systems are emerging as a transformative solution to meet the nation’s ambitious clean energy goals. This collaboration highlights the synergy between Suzlon’s next-generation technology and Tata Power’s vision for scalable, grid-integrated clean energy, showcasing the power of ‘Made in India’ innovation to deliver reliable and efficient power solutions.

The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon's S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, strategically located across Karnataka (302 MW), Maharashtra (271 MW), and Tamil Nadu (265 MW). The project is part of the FDRE bids awarded to SJVN and NTPC.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, commented: “As TPREL embarks on a strategic transformation to achieve 100% clean power by 2045, we’re proud to support this ambitious journey with our advanced, ‘Made in India’ wind technology. Our partnership, spanning over a decade and marked by the third repeat order, underscores our shared commitment to India’s energy transition. We share a deep-rooted vision of creating innovative energy solutions that are not only reliable and cost-efficient but also designed to seamlessly integrate with India’s one grid system.”

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, stated: “TPREL is a discerning partner that demands the highest standards of technology, reliability, and execution. They set benchmarks that push the entire industry forward, ensuring wind plays its rightful role in delivering round-the-clock, dispatchable clean power at scale. The fact that Suzlon continues to be their partner of choice reflects our ability to align with this vision.”

