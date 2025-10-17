GE Vernova set to equip Greenvolt wind farm in Romania

GE Vernova Inc. has entered into an agreement with Greenvolt International Power to supply, install, and commission 42 of its 6.1 MW, 158 m onshore wind turbines to power the Ialomita wind farm in Ialomita, Romania.

The wind farm will be capable of producing approximately 252 MW, supporting Romania’s goal of adding significantly more renewable energy by 2030.

The Ialomita deal was booked in 3Q25, and deliveries of the wind turbines for the project are scheduled to begin in 2026. The wind farms will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 110 000 homes and business annually in Romania.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer for GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business in International Markets, commented: “We appreciate the confidence that Greenvolt has shown in GE Vernova’s teams and our technology. This project reinforces the value of our workhorse product strategy and demonstrates our ability to add value for customers in Romania and across Europe.”

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind has a total installed base of approximately 57 000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Its portfolio drives decarbonisation through high-quality, affordable, and sustainable renewable energy.

