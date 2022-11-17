COWI to support Equinor's energy transition

To fulfil the Paris Agreement and become carbon-neutral by 2050, the world has started a decisive global transition to low carbon and renewable energy, with offshore wind at the centre of the revolution. COWI has been awarded a master service agreement (MSA) by Norwegian energy major, Equinor, which is planning to build a 12 – 16 GW renewables portfolio by 2030. The MSA has three elements: making personnel available for Equinor projects; delivering independent studies, reviews and verifications; and engineering scopes of work.

“Changes are coming. Equinor’s steps may well be a game-changer for the energy transition by inspiring other energy companies to follow. It is an honour to be selected as a partner to support Equinor in this transformation,” said Group CEO, Jens Højgaard Christoffersen.

“In the coming years, the oil and gas industry will invest billions of euros in transitioning to new energy sources. With our FUTURE-NOW strategy and knowledgeable employees, COWI is placed in the sweet spot: Supporting customers in their green transition lets us fulfil our vision of shaping a more sustainable and liveable world.”

COWI has worked for Equinor for years, also on renewable projects like the Empire Wind project with a total capacity of 2.1 GW. But the service agreement has an even larger potential.

“We are proud that Equinor has chosen COWI to help deliver on its decarbonisation and transition plan. The potential scale of the contract means we need to recruit more new colleagues, but I am confident that we will attract some of the best since we can offer the possibility of working on some of the largest and most complex renewable energy projects worldwide,” added Marius Weydahl Berg, Executive Vice President of Business Line Norway.

The contract runs for five years with options to extend it twice by three years, so up to 11 years in total.

The first contract under the MSA is the Firefly project offshore Ulsan, South Korea.

