NTR achieves commercial operation at Norra Vedbo wind farm

NTR has announced that it has achieved commercial operation on schedule at its 86 MW Norra Vedbo onshore wind farm located in the SE3 energy price region in southern Sweden. The €115 million project is supported by a co-investment from Reichmuth Infrastructure Fund alongside the NTR REIF II Fund, while Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) provided debt financing.

The Norra Vedbo site consists of 20 Vestas V150 turbines, each with an installed capacity of 4.3 MW, and brings a total of 198 MW of wind farms managed by NTR in the Nordic market, securing critical energy supply and contributing towards decarbonisation objectives in the region. Combined, it is estimated that the projects will produce enough clean power to serve the annual consumption of approximately 69 000 households.

The Norra Vedbo facility makes use of innovative rock anchor foundations that take advantage of the unique geophysical landscape. The selection of a rock anchor foundation on the project requires 70% less concrete, resulting in a reduction of over 1600 t of CO 2 emissions – a 27% drop in CO 2 emissions in comparison to standard concrete gravity foundations.

NTR has also signed a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for the provision of a portion of the clean energy from the Norra Vedbo wind project. The long-term PPA assists in financing this additional electricity generation capacity and contributes towards Microsoft offering energy efficient computing services for the use of government and business customers in the region.

Additionally, a portion of the wind farm’s operational revenue will contribute towards the Norra Vedbo community benefit fund, which will deliver grants to support local businesses, groups, and community initiatives. The fund will become active in 2023.

Vestas supplied the wind turbines, Kanonaden Entreprenad AB acted as the civil contractor, Lapplands Elnät as electrical contractor, and Natural Power as owners engineer. The power distribution grid is managed by E.on.

Liam Lyng, Associate Director, Construction at NTR, commented: “We are pleased to have started commercial operations on what is our fourth active wind project in the Nordic region, which brings a total of 198 MW of wind energy, displacing almost 7040 tpy of CO 2 emissions. This is a fantastic project which positively impacts the local community not only through the provision of clean energy but also through our contribution toward the Norra Vedbo community benefit fund. Alongside our co-investment with Reichmuth Infrastructure Fund and long-term corporate PPA with Microsoft, NTR is committed to supporting Sweden through the green energy transition with innovative projects that will help to ensure future energy security for the region.”

Nicola Wyss, Head of Infrastructure Investment at Reichmuth, added: “We are pleased that the construction of the Norra Vedbo wind farm could be carried out as planned, and that the wind farm has started commercial operations, despite aggravating circumstances such as COVID-19 and the associated supply chain disruptions. This project will contribute to the energy transition and reaching of net zero as well as strengthen Sweden’s security of supply.”

Martin Höhler, CEO of E.ON Energidistribution, concluded: “At E.ON, we are very proud to connect this large scale wind farm to the grid. There is a great need for more green energy production in the SE3 energy price region. Norra Vedbo will play an important role in allowing for further sustainable growth and large scale electrification.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .