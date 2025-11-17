Dales Marine Services expands into new facility in Montrose Port

Dales Marine Services, a specialist in dry dock and ship repair, fabrication, and conversion, has expanded its footprint in Scotland by signing a lease agreement for a new operations space in Montrose Port.

Located on the north side of the port, the new 2500 ft2 facility will allow Dales Marine to deliver a range of services for ships docked at the strategic North Sea location.

Montrose Port is one of the world’s largest chain and anchor ports and is a hub for Scottish offshore wind projects, acting as the operations and maintenance base for the Seagreen and Inch Cape wind farms.

The port is also the first in Scotland to provide shore power to offshore energy supply vessels, leading the way for the Scottish ports sector in reducing emissions and promoting sustainable maritime practices.

Euan McLean, Commercial Sales and Business Development Manager at Dales Marine Services, said: “We are pleased to expand our operations into Montrose Port, which has become an increasingly important hub for Scotland’s offshore energy sector. The new facility will strengthen our ability to provide agile, high-quality services in a location that aligns with our long-term strategy for sustainable maritime operations.”

The Montrose Port facility is expected to be fully operational later this year. Projects carried out at the site will focus on smaller-scale fabrication and pipework assemblies, as well as engineering and mechanical repair works. Larger and more complex projects will continue to be delivered at Dales Marine Services’ established facilities at the Port of Aberdeen and the Imperial Dry Dock in Leith.

Dales Marine Services will also offer onsite and in-water conversion services to equip vessels with ‘plug in’ shore power capability, allowing ships to make use of the port’s land-side electricity, which is supplied with Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO), to power onboard systems without relying on diesel generators, thereby reducing emissions while berthed.

Euan continued: “With shore power infrastructure in place and a close proximity to major offshore wind developments, Montrose Port provides an ideal base for delivering specialist fabrication, repair and vessel support services that help reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency.”

Tom Hutchison, CEO of Montrose Port Authority, added: “We’re proud to welcome Dales Marine Services as a tenant at Montrose Port, bringing valuable specialist skills and expertise to our port community. Their presence broadens the range of services available on site and strengthens our ability to support both the maritime and offshore energy sectors.

“We look forward to working with the Dales Marine team to explore opportunities that benefit not only our organisations, but also the wider network of stakeholders in the region.”

Montrose Port Authority recently announced that work had begun on extending the port’s capacity by 305 as part of its ambitions to enhance its position as a key hub for Scotland’s renewable energy sector.

In addition to its new base at Montrose Port, Dales Marine Services operates four further strategically placed docks, located in Aberdeen, Leith, Greenock, and Troon. Each facility offers specialised ship repair and maintenance services to the offshore and energy industries.

