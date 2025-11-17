First offshore wind nacelles installed at Baltic Power offshore wind farm

Baltic Power Project – a joint venture of ORLEN Group and Northland Power – has confirmed the installation of the first three 15 MW turbines consisting of nacelles manufactured at Vestas’ facility in Szczecin, Poland.

Installation of these nacelles marks a pivotal moment for the development of local content at the emerging Polish offshore wind industry. In total, 76 turbines will be installed on the Polish waters of the Baltic Sea with several nacelles coming from the Western-Pomeranian factory.

The ongoing installation campaign has reached another milestone – the first nacelles from Polish production facilities of Vestas have now been installed and are getting ready for commissioning. A challenging logistic operation becomes a symbol of longstanding efforts of multiple stakeholders committed to developing local content in the Polish offshore wind industry.

Grzegorz Szablinski, President of the Management Board, Baltic Power, commented: “Beyond this symbolic moment, our team remains fully engaged as we continue installations of remaining offshore and onshore components.”

The installed nacelles coming from Polish factory are a crucial component of a state-of-the-art 15 MW turbine – the most advanced turbines available on the European market. Inside this structure, which is similar in size to a three-story building, key equipment transforming wind energy into electricity has been installed. External nacelle elements consist of the hub (to which the blades are attached) lighting, and cooling system devices.

The 15 MW nacelles are manufactured in Szczecin at recently opened facilities of Vestas – Denmark-based, global wind industry leader. In this first of its kind factory in Poland, Vestas is hiring over 600 employees. Baltic Power is the first commercial client and offshore wind project to install nacelles from this factory. The achieved milestone solidifies collaboration between the first Polish offshore wind project and Danish manufacturer, almost three years after Baltic Power selected Vestas as offshore wind turbine supplier, and Vestas decided to build their nacelle factory for V236-15 MW turbines in Szczecin.

Apart from locally manufactured nacelles, the project will install components from Vestas’ nacelle factory in Lindo, Denmark. The installations of wind turbines commenced in July 2025. The campaign is led by an o-class jack-up vessel provided by Cadeler and supported by multiple crew transfer and service operation vessels.

Each turbine, together with monopile foundation, exceeds 250 m. The swept area of its 115.5 m blades is larger than six football fields. Baltic Power is the first project to use recycled steel in the top sections of several towers, which will reduce their carbon footprint by approximately 10%.

Jens Poulsen, Project Director and Board Member of Baltic Power, noted: “The installation of the first nacelles produced in Poland is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved through effective partnerships. At Baltic Power, we are proud to support the growth of Poland’s offshore wind industry by combining international experience with local capabilities. Baltic Power is setting new benchmarks for efficiency, collaboration, and sustainable development in the region.”

The nacelles from the factory in Szczecin are among other key construction elements manufactured locally in Poland. Many components for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, such as topsides of offshore substations (Grupa Przemyslowa Baltic, ARP), onshore cables (Tele-fonika Kable), elements of transition pieces (Smulders Polska), were produced at local plants. There are also several Polish companies involved in environmental studies, logistics, and transport services. Construction of onshore substation is co-led by Enprom, while the operations and maintenance base in Leba was built by Erbud. The estimated local content level for the entire lifetime of the farm – from the development phase until the end of the 30-year exploitation period – is expected to exceed 21%, which is in line with Sector Deal’s guidelines for Phase I offshore wind farm development projects.

Baltic Power is one of the most advanced offshore wind projects in Poland and the first to start offshore installations. Once construction is completed, the farm will generate up to 4 TWh of electricity annually, which stands for 3% of the current national demand and is enough energy to power over 1.5 million households). The farm is located 23 km from the shore, near Choczewo and Leba and covers an area of 130 km2. Baltic Power is planned to become fully operational in 2026.

