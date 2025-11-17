Nexans marks milestone with hull launch of cable laying vessel

Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has reached a major milestone in the construction of its next-generation cable laying vessel (CLV), Nexans Electra, with the launch of the vessel from the dock hall at Ulstein Verft in Norway.

During its time in the shipyard’s roofed and controlled environment, the vessel has been transformed from an empty steel hull to a vessel with all major internal systems installed under optimal conditions to ensure quality and precision, preparing it for the next phase of commissioning and testing at the outfitting quay before the final sea trial.

The Nexans Electra, with improved design and capabilities, will feature a total cable capacity of 13 500 tonnes across three turntables and the ability to lay up to four cables simultaneously.

Pascal Radue, Executive Vice President of Nexans Power Transmission Business Group, commented: “Our fleet are at the heart of what we do as an EPCI company. Each vessel represents our ability to deliver the world’s most complex subsea projects safely and on time. The launch of the Nexans Electra hull marks an important milestone towards expanding our capacity to support the acceleration of the global energy transition.”

Ulstein Verft’s advanced facilities and shipbuilding expertise ensure precision, quality, and timely delivery, reinforcing Norway’s long-standing contribution to sustainable maritime innovation. With Nexans Electra, Nexans continues to expand its state-of-the-art fleet to meet the growing needs of offshore wind, inter-connectors, and deep-sea electrification projects worldwide.

