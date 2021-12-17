Vattenfall gives go-ahead for Vesterhav Syd and Nord wind farms

With the FID at a value of €769 million, Vattenfall and its suppliers will initiate the last stage of the development of the two offshore wind farms Vesterhav Syd and Nord.

Vattenfall has taken the final investment decision (FID) for Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord adding 344 MW of fossil free electricity capacity to the Danish energy system towards 2023.

After recently having inaugurated Kriegers Flak and Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farms, the Vesterhav projects mark the third major project in a row for Vattenfall in Denmark.

The wind farms will be ready to provide fossil free electricity to Danish consumers and industry by the end of 2023 at the latest.

“We are pleased to have made the FID for the Vesterhav projects. At Vattenfall we want to enable fossil-free living within one generation, and we will continue to work towards this goal step by step through projects such as the Vesterhav offshore wind farms,” says Anna Borg, CEO at Vattenfall.

With a combined capacity of 344 MW equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 350 000 Danish households Vesterhav Syd and Nord represent a significant contribution to the green transition in Denmark in the coming years.

The projects are the only state-tendered offshore wind farms to be constructed in Denmark between today and the commissioning of Thor Offshore Wind Farm in 2027.

“We are entering the final phase of the project together with a group of strong suppliers in order to finish the wind farm by 2023. The decision is a sign of our commitment to the green transition in Denmark and Vattenfall’s contribution to the offshore wind industry and local job creation,” says Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

Vesterhav Syd and Nord will be the latest addition to Vattenfall’s growing cluster of offshore wind farms in the North Sea. In addition, Vattenfall will further strengthen its presents on the west coast of Denmark by establish a new service facility in the Port of Hvide Sande, which will service both Vesterhav Syd and Nord and Horns Rev 3.

Vattenfall has partnered with the following main suppliers:

Siemens Gamesa for wind turbines.

Jan de Nul for turbine installation.

Bladt Industries and EEW for foundation manufacturing.

DEME for foundation installation.

Hellenic for cable manufacturing.

Asso for cable installation.

Facts about Vesterhav Syd and Nord:

Combined the installed capacity will be 344 MW - 168 MW at Vesterhav Syd and 176 MW at Vesterhav Nord.

Electricity production can cover the annual consumption of more than 350 000 Danish households.

The wind farms will consist of 20 and 21 turbines respectively with a capacity of 8.4 MW each.

Operations and maintenance will be carried out from Hvide Sande Port, where Vattenfall is to establish a new service facility.