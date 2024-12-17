Vestas wins order for Inch Cape offshore wind project

Vestas has secured a firm and unconditional order for the 1.1 GW Inch Cape offshore wind project in Scotland from Inch Cape Offshore Ltd, an equal joint venture between ESB and Red Rock Renewables.

The agreement is for the supply, installation, and commissioning of 72 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 10-year service agreement followed by an operational support agreement.

“We are incredibly proud to have partnered with our trusted customers on this project. Inch Cape will have a significant impact on UK’s sustainable energy future, and we are grateful to stand at the forefront of this transition. Together with our partners, we are making significant strides towards the UK government’s commitment to quadruple offshore wind by 2030, as a cornerstone of its goal to fully decarbonise electricity by 2030,” said Nils de Baar, President Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Inch Cape Project Director, John Hill, added: “Securing the full notice to proceed on the agreement is a great milestone for the project. The 72 V236-15.0 MW turbines are the latest state-of-the-art turbines from Vestas and will generate more than 5 TWh of renewable electricity each year, making an important contribution to the UK’s energy security and representing a valuable reduction in carbon emissions.”

The Inch Cape project offshore site is in the Scottish North Sea, 15 km off the Angus coast, with the turbine installation harbour being based in the Port of Dundee. According to the current state of planning, wind turbine installation is scheduled to begin in 2026, and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2027.

This firm order announcement refers to the conditional agreement announced on 30 September 2024.

