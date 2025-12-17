Qair strengthens European wind portfolio with acquisition of Eno Energy’s French subsidiary

European independent renewable energy company, Qair, has acquired Eno Energy’s French subsidiary, EEF SAS, as well as some of Eno Energy’s projects under development in Germany.

This strategic move enhances Qair’s wind portfolio and strengthens the diversification of its energy mix. The completion of this deal highlights the agility and collaboration of Qair’s teams in France, Germany, and at headquarters, ensuring continuity for projects and employees. The transactions were carried out with the support of Capcora, who acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Eno Energy.

Qair acquired a project pipeline and portfolio of about 260 MW with projects located in France, Germany, and Belgium some of which are expected to be ‘ready to build’ by the end of 2026. The team of EEF SAS will join Qair’s Paris office. The transaction underscores Qair’s ability to seize strategic opportunities while maintaining operational continuity and expanding its renewable energy offerings.

Jochen Nussle, Chief Investment Officer at Qair, commented: “This acquisition is a testament to the teamwork across our organisation. Our teams have demonstrated remarkable agility and expertise, enabling us to increase our wind capacity and enhance the availability of renewable electrons for our customers.”

This acquisition further diversifies Qair’s renewable energy portfolio, which already includes both solar and wind assets. The new projects, located in three key European markets, will enhance Qair’s capacity to deliver reliable, decarbonised, and available energy while leveraging the company’s expertise in multi-technology project management. The transaction ensures uninterrupted development of these projects and maintains strong relationships with all stakeholders, reinforcing Qair’s strategic growth across Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!