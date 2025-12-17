WFW advises lenders on €330 million OX2 Finnish onshore wind project financing

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised a consortium of lenders comprising KfWIPEX-Bank, NatWest, Nordea, and SEB, on a €330 million project financing granted to OX2 for the construction of three greenfield onshore wind farms in Finland with a total installed capacity of 277 MW.

This transaction follows the €600 million financing of two other Finnish greenfield wind projects owned by OX2 completed earlier in 2025. In total, OX2 has raised over €900 million in the Finnish market in 2025 for 750 MW of greenfield onshore wind.

Stockholm-headquartered OX2 develops and operates onshore and offshore wind, solar, and energy storage projects across Europe and Australia.

The WFW London Energy team that advised the lenders was led by Global Energy Sector and Projects Partner, Henry Stewart, supported by Partner, Paul Simpson, Counsel, James Harrison, and Associates, Tara Goalen and Elias Votta. Financial Markets & Products Partner, Rob McBride, and Associate, Kristina Buckberry, advised on the hedging aspects of the transaction, with Senior Associate, Emily Lamberto, leading on due diligence matters.

Henry Stewart commented: “It has been a pleasure to work with a diverse banking group to support OX2’s exciting transition from developer to independent power producer.”

Augusta & Co. acted as OX2’s exclusive financial adviser.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!