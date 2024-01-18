CIP and Ignitis Renewables win second Estonian offshore wind tender

Having previously won the Liivi 2 site in Estonia’s first offshore wind tender held in December 2023, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and international green energy company, Ignitis Renewables, see the adjacent site of Liivi 1 as a natural extension of the seabed area. This will allow for greater synergy and optimisation in developing the sites as a single offshore wind project.

The maritime area of both sites is in the Gulf of Riga, northwest of Ruhnu Island and near Estonia’s Baltic Sea coast, covering approximately 193 km2. The project, to be developed on the two sites combined, is expected to become operational post 2030, subject to obtaining the relevant permits, contracting suppliers, and securing financing.

CIP and Ignitis Renewables have signed an agreement to collaborate exclusively on offshore wind opportunities in Estonia and Latvia. The partnership leverages CIP’s global offshore wind expertise and Ignitis Renewables’ leading market position in the Baltic region.

Having now secured both the Liivi 1 and Liivi 2 sea areas, CIP and Ignitis Renewables have a strategic position to optimise the scale and potential of the sites, representing a key investment in Estonia’s transformation into a sustainable, long-term green energy hub in Europe.

